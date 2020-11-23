https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/finance/dow-jones-industrial-average-climbs-beyond-30000-first-time?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Tuesday topped 30,000 for the first time, rising more than 400 points during the morning trade session. The index has been doing exceedingly well in the past several weeks as the U.S. election winds down and several major pharmaceutical companies release promising results about their coronavirus vaccine candidates.

In February, the index inched nearer to the 30,000 threshold, but dipped dramatically in March to below 19000 as the global coronavirus pandemic wrought and a devastating economic downturn.

Tuesday’s record follows President Trump announcing Monday evening that his aides will begin cooperating with Joe Biden’s transition team to the White House.

