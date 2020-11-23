https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/dow-jumps-300-points-vaccine-hope/

(CNBC) — Stocks rose on Monday after AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford said their coronavirus vaccine was up to 90% effective, becoming the third inoculation this month that was revealed to be effective in trial data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 327.79 points higher, or 1.1%, at 29.591.27. The S&P 500 gained 0.6% to end the day at 3,577.59, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.2% to 11,880.63.

AstraZeneca said interim analysis showed its vaccine has an average efficacy of 70% with one dosing regimen showing effectiveness of 90%, while the other demonstrating 62% efficacy. This follows late-stage trial data from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna showing that their respective Covid-19 vaccines were around 95% effective.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

