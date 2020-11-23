https://www.dailywire.com/news/false-results-trump-campaign-calls-for-another-recount-in-georgia

The Trump campaign filed a request for another recount in Georgia the day after the state secretary of state certified election results.

The campaign filed the request on Saturday, according to a statement put out by the Trump campaign. On Friday, Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger certified Georgia’s election results, which gave Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden a lead of roughly 12,000 votes over President Donald Trump.

“The Trump campaign filed a petition for recount in Georgia. We are focused on ensuring that every aspect of Georgia State Law and the U.S. Constitution are followed so that every legal vote is counted,” the Trump campaign legal team said in a statement.

“President Trump and his campaign continue to insist on an honest recount in Georgia, which has to include signature matching and other vital safeguards. Without signature matching, this recount would be a sham and again allow for illegal votes to be counted,” the statement continued. “If there is no signature matching, this would be as phony as the initial vote count and recount. Let’s stop giving the People false results. There must be a time when we stop counting illegal ballots. Hopefully it is coming soon.”

Georgia wrapped up an audit of its election last week that revealed a few errors that resulted in thousands of votes being missed. The votes went largely for Trump, though not enough to affect the outcome of the presidential election in the state.

Election workers failed to upload votes stored on memory cards in Georgia’s Floyd and Fayette counties. Each card contained thousands of votes and made up some of the difference between Trump and Biden. A third incident in Walton County revealed another 284 ballots that were not included in the final tally after election workers failed to upload the votes of one of two voting machines in the town of Between.

Raffensperger said on Thursday that Biden won Georgia and that he would certify the state’s new vote total, which he did the next day. As The Daily Wire reports:

“Developing next live at 5 on [WSB TV] – [Georgia Secretory of State] tells me the statewide audit results are in and there’s ‘not a thimble full of difference’ between the hand & manual recount,” said investigative reporter Justin Gray on Friday. “He says he has no doubt Joe Biden has won Georgia.” Asked if there is “any doubt” in his mind that Biden won the state, Raffensperger responded, “No, there’s no doubt. The numbers support that; so does the audit.” The Trump campaign and leading Republican officials in the state have pushed back on the Georgia audit, questioning why signatures are not being examined, likening the audit to a recount and unhelpful in uncovering apparent fraud. The Georgia secretary of state said he has not seen any evidence of “major fraud.”

Raffensperger has faced calls to resign from within the GOP over his handling of the 2020 election. On Nov. 9, GOP Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, who are both facing runoff elections in Georgia, ripped Raffensperger and called for him to step down in a statement.

“While blame certainly lies elsewhere as well, the buck ultimately stops with the Secretary of State. The mismanagement and lack of transparency from the Secretary of State is unacceptable. Honest elections are paramount to the foundations of our democracy,” the senators said. “The Secretary of State has failed to deliver honest and transparent elections. He has failed the people of Georgia, and he should step down immediately.”

