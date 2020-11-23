http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/SPS3fsdiuI0/

A 16-year-old Florida boy with autism has made it his life’s goal to fix as many American flags as possible.

Matthew Amatulli’s mother told WPEC that the movement of the flag would always help him calm down as a little boy.

As he grew older, his love for flags became more of a hobby when he learned to sew American flags with his grandmother. He eventually had enough practice to fix tattered American flags with his own sewing machine.

“Instead of presents, he would always just want flags for birthdays.” Angela Amatulli, Matthew’s mother, said.

Now, Matthew has made it his mission to hang as many American flags across Palm Beach County as he can.

Local businesses have supported Matthew, allowing the 16-year-old to take down their tattered flags and replace them.

“I keep telling him he needs to start his business soon,” said Angela Amatulli. “Because I can’t afford to keep buying all of these parts.”

When a flag is no longer able to be repurposed, Matthew and his family make sure the flag is properly retired according to the U.S. flag code.

Those in the Florida area who have a tattered flag in need of some tender, loving care are encouraged to visit Matthew’s Flags Facebook page to find out more information.

