November 23, 2020

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – EU-UK trade talks continue via videoconferencing with the focus on divvying up fishing quotas and ensuring fair competition for companies, including on state aid, sources on both sides told Reuters on Monday.

Trade negotiators suspended face-to-face talks last week over coronavirus restrictions and will resume them in London “when it is safe to do so” said one of the sources, who follows Brexit and spoke under condition of anonymity.

Another source, an EU official, added: “The differences on the level playing field and fisheries remain major.”

