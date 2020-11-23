https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/23/for-some-reason-people-are-questioning-this-restaurants-outdoor-dining-renovation-to-prevent-covid-19/

You know, we’re not really sure that constructing an addition to your restaurant that is outside of the existing walls should actually count as “outdoor” space, but what do we know. We’re not Covid-19 experts:

Outdoor dining has gradually escalated into what might reasonably be called a buildings. pic.twitter.com/dTi7bDpg6O — James Hamblin (@jameshamblin) November 22, 2020

But it turns out a lot of blue-checks agree with us! In what world does this qualify as “outdoor” dining?

If it has 4 walls and doors it is called “inside.” https://t.co/7OqSk918Co — Lisa Tozzi (@lisatozzi) November 22, 2020

This is a good question:

Does the city’s health administration/department not have guidelines on outdoor dining? This seems grossly irresponsible and defeats the purpose of limiting indoor dining. https://t.co/mphki2ppne — BG (@TheBGates) November 22, 2020

Or, more likely, they just don’t care:

the state mandates that these have to be open on two sides! can’t tell what the exact plan is here but…. a lot of people doing these either don’t know or don’t care https://t.co/ASktKKTsug — Rebecca Baird-Remba (@thecitywanderer) November 22, 2020

This could actually be worse than indoor dining:

this is actually worse than a building because it’s not ventilated 😬 https://t.co/eOetAclC2Z — Olga Khazan (@olgakhazan) November 22, 2020

Shhh, they’re the experts. Gov. Cuomo even wrote a book:

Can you believe this is what De Blasio and Cuomo came up with instead of rent amnesty and wage and health protections for NYC’s restaurant workers??? https://t.co/dnJIbf3w2N — Aaron Stewart-Ahn (@somebadideas) November 22, 2020

“Covid porch” coming soon to a Yelp filter near you:

covered porches are out. covid porches are in. https://t.co/iOTpuD5CQA — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐕𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐬-𝐁𝐨𝐚𝐬 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐬 (@e_vb_) November 22, 2020

