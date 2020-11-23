https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/former-cia-director-john-brennan-i-now-plan-ignore-trump?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former CIA Director John Brennan sharply criticized President Trump in a recent Twitter thread, but said that he plans “to ignore Trump” going forward.

“I now plan to ignore Trump. I leave his fate to our judicial system, his infamy to history, & his legacy to a trash heap,” Brennan wrote. “And while I will refrain from referencing Donald Trump in Twittersphere again, I will not hesitate to denounce public officials of any political stripe who I believe betray the trust of the American people or engage in unethical, unprincipled, or corrupt activities.”

Brennan, who served as the CIA Director for several years during the Obama administration, has been an outspoken Trump critic.

“For four years, I spoke out vigorously against Donald Trump’s craven dishonesty, corrupt pursuit of personal interests, & trampling of our democratic principles,” Brennan tweeted. “After serving over three decades in national security, I felt compelled to condemn Trump’s depravity & incompetence.”

“My outspokenness has brought criticism, retaliation by the Trump Administration, & threats by those blinded by Trump’s demagoguery,” he said. “Yes, it is unusual for a former CIA Director to speak out, but when an autocrat descended upon the White House, silence was not an option for me.”

