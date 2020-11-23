https://www.oann.com/former-iag-boss-walsh-named-to-head-airline-body-iata/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=former-iag-boss-walsh-named-to-head-airline-body-iata

FILE PHOTO: Willie Walsh Chief Executive of International Airlines Group (IAG) attends the Europe Aviation Summit in Brussels, Belgium March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

November 23, 2020

PARIS (Reuters) – Former IAG boss Willie Walsh will be nominated to succeed IATA Director General Alexandre de Juniac, who is stepping down in March, the global airline body said on Monday.

De Juniac, a former Air France-KLM CEO who has led IATA since 2016, made known his intention to step down several months ago, the organisation said in a statement.

