https://www.theblaze.com/news/janice-dean-cuomo-emmy-award

Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean — who lost her elderly in-laws to COVID-19 as the virus swept through New York City’s nursing homes earlier this year — was infuriated Monday and grew visibly emotional when commenting on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s acceptance of an Emmy Award for his pandemic leadership.

Cuomo, whose pandemic actions resulted in the deaths of thousands of elderly New Yorkers, was selected to receive this year’s International Emmy Founder’s Award “in recognition of his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and his masterful use of television to inform and calm people around the world,” the organization announced last week.

The Democratic governor called the news of his selection “flattering,” adding, “I accept it on behalf of the people of this state.”

What did she say?

Dean, a staunch critic of the governor’s leadership during the crisis, blasted his frequent self-praise during an appearance on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” Monday morning.

“It’s just more grief. Every time we see this governor celebrating himself on television, it’s just a reminder of the people that we lost, partly because of his leadership,” she said.

Later in the interview Dean added that the thought of him sending in footage of his briefings to the organization made her “physically sick.”

“I heard that to get an Emmy Award, you have to send videotape of yourself to the board members,” she said. “And so to think that the governor was going through some of his TV appearances talking about deaths in New York and submitting those videos to the Emmy folks really makes me physically sick. He could start his award-winning speech by saying, ‘I’m really sorry for your loss.’ That’s something we have never heard from this governor at any of his meetings or his PowerPoint presentations.”

“While he accepts his award, many of us just accepted caskets and urns of our loved ones,” Dean said at the end of the interview.

What’s the background?

Dean is one of many incensed at the governor for his implementation of a dangerous policy early on in the pandemic which forced nursing homes to accept coronavirus positive patients who had been discharged from the hospital. The policy remained in effect from March until May 10, and is estimated to have directly resulted in the deaths of thousands of elderly New Yorkers.

In July, Dean called for an investigation into the governor’s actions pertaining to nursing homes amid the pandemic.

Despite the political heat, Cuomo has refused to accept responsibility for his actions. Instead, he has celebrated his leadership by accepting the award and publishing a book about his handling of the virus and even as it raged on in the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

