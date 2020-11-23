http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/VUMTUE1dJME/

Fox Sports football analyst Matt Leinart jumped to Twitter on Saturday to blast California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s coronavirus lockdown orders and stated that he can’t wait to leave the state.

Leinart seemed to have reached his breaking point as Gov. Newsom once again demanded draconian lockdowns on businesses and restaurants, closing them down for at least three weeks. Leinart slammed the gov., saying, “LA just closed all dining INDOOR/OUTDOOR for three weeks” Can’t wait to move out of this awful place. Ridiculous,” he tweeted.

However, a short time later the broadcaster deleted the tweet. Despite the deletion, his wife, attorney Josie Loren, took time to explain her family’s position on the lockdowns.

In a trio of tweets, Loren explained that they are not anti-mask, that they usually do not eat out, but that they are sympathetic to all the businesses that Newsom’s strict lockdown orders are destroying.

Gov. Newsom suffered a wave of criticism when, after he delivered his latest jobs-killing lockdown, he was subsequently seen living it up in one of California’s most expensive restaurants enjoying a meal indoors while eschewing his own orders mandating social distancing and mask-wearing.

