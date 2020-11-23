https://bigleaguepolitics.com/watch-fulton-county-poll-manager-susan-voyles-recounts-election-improprieties-in-georgia-recount/

A Georgia woman who submitted a sworn affidavit regarding election improprieties has recorded a new video detailing her experience assisting in Georgia’s recount of the 2020 election ballots.

Susan Voyles is a veteran Georgia elections poll manager who submitted a sworn affidavit in a Trump campaign lawsuit against Georgia’s Secretary of State. She recounts some of the most significant improprieties she witnessed participating in the recount of Georgia’s election, which Joe Biden supposedly won by around 13,000 votes.

Voyles, who has done elections work for twenty years, describes counting an unusual “pristine” batch of absentee ballots that were cast 98% for Joe Biden. She states that the packaging containing these absentee ballots was unlabeled by the Secretary of State.

“We came to one batch- it was surprising, it was stark- having done this for years, I’m very familiar with how the ballots work, how they fold, how they feel, their general appearance- these ballots appeared as though the first one had been bubbled in by a person and all of them were replicated, exactly the same.

We were further alarmed that in our count 98% of these ballots were for Joseph R. Biden. Two were for Donald Trump.

That’s a very odd count. My coworker agreed with me that there was something very unusual about these ballots.”

Voyles even suspects that the unusual ballots she counted in the recount were filled out with a marking device.

“Every single ballot was absolutely identical, and they appeared to be printed with some sort of marking device.”

Unfortunately, it’s very difficult for elections integrity monitors to verify the veracity of these supposedly pristine absentee ballots. They’ve been separated from the envelopes that contain the supposed legal information of the voters that cast them, and they can’t be reunited with them.

