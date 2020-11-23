https://saraacarter.com/rep-tlaib-faces-renewed-backlash-for-antisemitism-before-shes-to-host-a-panel-on-combatting-antisemitism/

U.S. Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib is back in the news cycle first because she’s been tapped to speak on an upcoming panel seeking to combat antisemitism and second because of a comment she made over the weekend about Joe Biden’s expected pick for Secretary of State.

The upcoming event is hosted by Leftist groups including Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP), which claims “antisemitism is used to manufacture division and fear,” as The Jerusalem Post’s Seth J. Frantzman pointed out in a recent article.

The event quickly drew backlash with many Twitter users considering the event as satire.

Activist and writer Hen Mazzig said he “fixed” the advertisement of the event showing Tlaib and other panelists, hanging the title to “ENABLING ANTISEMITISM, JEWS DON’T DESERVE JUSTICE: A PANEL DISCUSSION.”

Rep. Tlaib, who supports the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement that seeks to cut ties with Israeli entities, has a dark past with hatred against the Jewish people. For instance, she’s spread antisemitic “blood libels.”

This is an example of how the blood libel works in 2020. @RashidaTlaib retweets a vicious lie steeped in centuries-old accusations used to demonize Jews, then says nothing when it’s disproven. An apology is overdue.https://t.co/s8n97T0CVB — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) January 26, 2020

On Sunday, just weeks before she’s to speak against antisemitism, Tlaib used her Twitter profile, which has over 1 million followers, to cast doubt over Biden’s reported choice for Secretary of State, Tony Blinken, who is Jewish. “So long as he doesn’t suppress my First Amendment right to speak out against Netanyahu’s racist and inhumane policies,” she said. “The Palestinian people deserve equality and justice.”

So long as he doesn’t suppress my First Amendment right to speak out against Netanyahu’s racist and inhumane policies. The Palestinian people deserve equality and justice. https://t.co/SLhT3yYc4i — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) November 23, 2020

Jewish Journal reporter Aaron Bandler wrote of Tlaib’s tweet, “She doesn’t like the fact that he’s Jewish,” adding “Also the fact that her first concern about a new SOS is being able to demonize Israel should tell you all you need to know about her.”

Also the fact that her first concern about a new SOS is being able to demonize Israel should tell you all you need to know about her — Aaron Bandler (@bandlersbanter) November 23, 2020

Newsmax reporter Logan Ratick wrote in response to Tlaib, “Her first reaction to the possibility of a Jewish man being appointed to a cabinet position is a remark about Israel. What an unhinged anti-Semite. Tells you everything you need to know about her.”

Her first reaction to the possibility of a Jewish man being appointed to a cabinet position is a remark about Israel. What an unhinged anti-Semite. Tells you everything you need to know about her https://t.co/WpegNrpFbj — Logan Ratick (@Logan_Ratick) November 23, 2020

