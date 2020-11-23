https://www.oann.com/gcc-countries-surpass-1-million-covid-19-cases-reuters-tally/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=gcc-countries-surpass-1-million-covid-19-cases-reuters-tally

November 23, 2020

DUBAI (Reuters) – The six countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have recorded more than 1 million cases of infection with COVID-19 so far, according to a Reuters tally of data published by each government.

The tally in the energy producing region on Monday stood at 1,000,845 infections, with 9,160 deaths.

(Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Jon Boyle)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

