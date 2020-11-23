http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/gLzAJhwe_iU/

Several Hollywood leftists jumped to Twitter on Sunday and Monday to praise former NFL player Colin Kaepernick and to attack Kyle Rittenhouse.

Morgan Freeman (not actor Morgan Freeman, but filmmaker Morgan Freeman) retweeted a message by a United Nations operative that supported Kaepernick and attacked America.

Freeman re-tweeted UN diplomat Mohamad Safa’s Tweet from Sunday afternoon that read, “I want to live in a country where Colin Kaepernick is seen as a hero and Kyle Rittenhouse is seen as a terrorist.”

Later on Sunday evening, Freeman echoed the United Nations operative’s tweet:

By Monday morning, other leftists dutifully followed suit including Star Trek cast member George Takei, actress Betty Buckley, TV producer Mikko Alanne, documentary filmmaker Josh Fox, actor Evan Handler, and many other blue check marked Hollywood liberals.

I want to live in a country where Colin Kaepernick is seen as a hero and Kyle Rittenhouse is seen as a terrorist. https://t.co/2hSX0Nz2lR — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 23, 2020

