The global tally for confirmed cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 climbed to 58.7 million on Monday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while the death toll rose to 1.39 million. The U.S. has the highest case tally in the world at 12.2 million. The U.S. added 1 million cases in just six days; it took seven days to rise to 11 million from 10 million, and 11 days to climb to 10 million from nine million. The U.S. also has the highest death toll at 256,798, or more than a fifth of the global total. The U.S. counted 141,641 new cases on Sunday, and at least 834 people died, according to a New York Times tracker. In the last week, the U.S. has averaged 171,461 cases a day, up 54% from the average two weeks ago and cases are rising in 50 states and territories. There are currently a record of 83,782 COVID-19 patients in U.S. hospitals, according to the COVID Tracking Project, topping the previous record of 83,227 set a day ago. Brazil has the second highest death toll at 169,183 and is third by cases at 6.0 million. India is second in cases with 9.1 million, and third in deaths at 133,738. Mexico has the fourth highest death toll at 101,676 and 10th highest case tally at 1 million. The U.K has 55,120 deaths, the highest in Europe and fifth highest in the world, and 1.5 million cases, or seventh highest in the world.

