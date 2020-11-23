http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/7MF_b4YvR-k/

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Daily Briefing,” Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) reacted to the Biden foreign policy team picks by stating that “Biden’s made it clear, and a number of his advisers, that they want to head back into the disastrous Iran deal,” Waltz continued that the threat of Iran “was what pushed Israel and the Arab states together in those historic deals. I think that can fall apart.”

Waltz said, “[A]t the end of the day, this is a headlong push right back into the Obama years. This is putting the old band back together. And what I’m concerned about is the really bad policy that I think a lot of people have already forgotten about, and I do think actually, they’ve made it clear, Biden’s made it clear, and a number of his advisers, that they want to head back into the disastrous Iran deal, and Iran and the threat from Iran was what pushed Israel and the Arab states together in those historic deals. I think that can fall apart.”

