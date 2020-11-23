https://thefederalist.com/2020/11/23/gop-senators-request-fbi-documents-identifying-anonymous-op-ed-author-as-witness-in-crossfire-hurricane/

Two top Republican senators are demanding the Justice Department declassify documents reportedly identifying the anonymous anti-Trump ex-White House official Miles Taylor as a witness in the FBI’s deep state coup operation Crossfire Hurricane.

According to Sens. Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin who chair the Senate Finance Committee and the Homeland Security Committee respectively, an 11-page document appears to label Taylor as a witness in 2017 records pertaining to former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn. Flynn was set up in a perjury trap orchestrated by fired FBI Director James Comey.

“This heavily-redacted document suggests that the FBI spoke directly to Taylor and it also provides additional information relating to Crossfire Hurricane,” the senators wrote. “Accordingly, we request that the entire document be further declassified.”

In October, Taylor came forward as the author of the anonymous New York Times op-ed published in 2018 identifying himself as a NeverTrump Republican working to subvert the president’s agenda inside the White House. While hidden under the guise of “a senior official in the Trump administration” by the Times sparking speculation that the author might be cabinet-level secretaries, Taylor was revealed as a low-level political appointee who cashed in as a Republican exile with a contract at CNN.

Taylor also wrote “A Warning,” in 2019 under the pen name anonymous identifying himself as “a senior Trump administration official” on the cover. Taylor’s Twitter bio still lists himself as a CNN contributor.

Sens. Grassley and Johnson have given the Justice Department a deadline for Monday next week, on Nov. 30 to comply with their request.

