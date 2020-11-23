https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/23/gov-larry-hogan-announces-that-theres-no-constitutional-right-to-walk-around-without-a-mask/

WBAL reports that Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has announced that the state is launching “an all-hands-on-deck compliance, education and enforcement operation to involve the Maryland State Police.” Police are expanding their COVID-19 Compliance and Coordination Center and deploying “High Visibility Compliance Units” across the state, while additional troopers will be assigned in every county to investigate any reports of violations of state law.

During a press conference, Hogan said that resistance to wearing a mask is like saying you have a constitutional right to drive drunk, or drive without a seat belt, or yell fire in a crowded theater. And there certainly isn’t a constitutional right to walk around without a mask.

Gov. Hogan (R-MD) on resistance to mask requirement: “It’s sort of like saying, ‘I have a constitutional right to drive drunk’ … There is no constitutional right to walk around without a mask.” pic.twitter.com/TiONn5BG8c — The Recount (@therecount) November 23, 2020

No, it’s nothing at all like these things. https://t.co/DoLPmoUe4i — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 23, 2020

Soon they’ll say this if you decline the vaccine, too. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 23, 2020

Pardon me? — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) November 23, 2020

Another politician unclear on both the difference between a privilege (driving) versus a right, and the existence of the 9th Amendment. (They dip into this well all too often.) — Foment Liberty (@FomentLiberty) November 23, 2020

I don’t think there’s anything in the constitution about being required to wear a mask — Jon h. (@eaglsseven) November 23, 2020

There’s also no constitutional right for any mask mandates — Michael A. Scudder (@weldermike27408) November 23, 2020

Drinking while driving has been proven to kill people. Existing without masking hasn’t. At all. — BC (@rabbashanx) November 23, 2020

I have a right to not wear a mask. — Tim Gutterson (@CpaTennessee) November 23, 2020

What’s your authority to restrict the freedoms of healthy, peaceful, citizens? End of discussion. — Zero-Fox (@SChad71593015) November 23, 2020

There is, however, a constitutional right for the American people to violently remove their government if it becomes tyrannical. — скйлер (@Skyl3r26) November 23, 2020

Bad analogy alert. — Troy Hinrichs (@YourmanGodfrey) November 23, 2020

That’s the dumbest analogy of all time; congrats — qwikhit (@elintaware) November 23, 2020

Those two things aren’t even remotely comparable… — Henry Adams (@BamAmTank) November 23, 2020

You are literally conjuring parallels that aren’t even parallels. In order for this to even approach potentially sounding intelligent, there have to be actual laws about wearing masks. There are not, and there never will be. #Freedom — Zach Shepherd 🧢 (@ZShep) November 23, 2020

“There is no constitutional right to walk around without a mask.” Wow. Can’t wait to see what the government mandates next. — AdamInHTownTX (Trunalimunumaprzure Mobilizer) (@AdamInHTownTX) November 23, 2020

Does this guy actual think he has a chance at a presidential run in 2024 on the Republican ticket? 😂😂 — Will Brewer (@_willbrewer) November 23, 2020

Related:

Backpedal alert! It seems Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Thanksgiving plans have abruptly changed (‘after a ton of backlash’) https://t.co/VXDch4QZTC — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 23, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

