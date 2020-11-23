https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/23/gov-larry-hogan-announces-that-theres-no-constitutional-right-to-walk-around-without-a-mask/

WBAL reports that Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has announced that the state is launching “an all-hands-on-deck compliance, education and enforcement operation to involve the Maryland State Police.” Police are expanding their COVID-19 Compliance and Coordination Center and deploying “High Visibility Compliance Units” across the state, while additional troopers will be assigned in every county to investigate any reports of violations of state law.

During a press conference, Hogan said that resistance to wearing a mask is like saying you have a constitutional right to drive drunk, or drive without a seat belt, or yell fire in a crowded theater. And there certainly isn’t a constitutional right to walk around without a mask.

