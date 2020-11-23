https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/group-files-emergency-petition-wisconsin-after-finding-potentially-150000?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The national conservative group Amistad Project filed an emergency petition Tuesday with the Wisconsin Supreme Court challenging the state’s unofficial results in the 2020 presidential election, saying it has identified over 150,000 potentially fraudulent ballots.

Results from the Nov. 3 balloting in the state show Democratic candidate Joe Biden defeated President Trump by a roughly 20,000-vote margin.

Phill Kline, director of the Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society, said the number of potentially fraudulent ballots identified are “more than enough to call into question the validity of the state’s reported election results.”

“Moreover, these discrepancies were a direct result of Wisconsin election officials’ willful violation of state law,” he also said.

Several major news outlets have declared Biden the winner of the presidential race, as Trump and his legal team continue to challenge results in key states.

