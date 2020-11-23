https://www.oann.com/gsa-chief-says-decision-to-allow-transition-to-begin-was-solely-mine/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=gsa-chief-says-decision-to-allow-transition-to-begin-was-solely-mine

November 24, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The head of the General Services Administration on Monday said the decision allowing the start of a presidential transition to Democrat Joe Biden was “solely mine” despite a tweet from U.S. President Donald Trump in which he said he recommended the move.

“I want you to hear directly from me: I was never pressured with regard to the substance or timing of my decision. The decision was solely mine,” GSA Administrator Emily Murphy said in a letter.

“I was not directly or indirectly pressured by any Executive Branch official — including those who work at the White House or GSA — to delay this determination or to speed it up.”|

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chris Reese)

