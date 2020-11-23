https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/527204-gsa-official-to-brief-congress-next-week-on-presidential-transition

The General Services Administration (GSA) will provide a briefing to key congressional committees next week on the presidential transition process in response to a demand by House lawmakers.

The House Oversight and Reform and Appropriations committees sent a letter Thursday to GSA Administrator Emily Murphy demanding a briefing by Monday of this week to explain why she had not signed off on the process, known as ascertainment, to formally recognize Joe BidenJoe BidenBiden to nominate Linda Thomas-Greenfield for UN ambassador: reports Scranton dedicates ‘Joe Biden Way’ to honor president-elect Kasich: Republicans ‘either in complete lockstep’ or ‘afraid’ of Trump MORE as the president-elect and unlock federal resources to begin the transition.

A GSA spokesperson said Monday that the agency’s deputy administrator, Allison Brigati, will provide a 30-minute briefing to the House committee chairs and ranking Republican members on Nov. 30.

The GSA will also provide an in-person briefing that day for staff on the Senate Appropriations, Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, and Environment and Public Works committees. The spokesperson added that staff for the House Appropriations and Oversight and Reform committees are invited to attend the Senate briefing.

More than two weeks since the presidential race was called for Biden by The Associated Press and all major news networks, Murphy has yet to begin the transition process. President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden to nominate Linda Thomas-Greenfield for UN ambassador: reports Scranton dedicates ‘Joe Biden Way’ to honor president-elect Kasich: Republicans ‘either in complete lockstep’ or ‘afraid’ of Trump MORE has refused to concede the election and continues to pursue long-shot legal challenges in states where Biden holds a significant lead.

In last week’s letter, House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney Carolyn Bosher MaloneyBiden aide: First Cabinet picks will be announced Tuesday, GSA holdup preventing background checks Democrats gear up for last oversight showdown with Trump House committee chairs demand briefing from GSA head on presidential transition MORE (D-N.Y.), House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita Lowey Nita Sue LoweyBiden aide: First Cabinet picks will be announced Tuesday, GSA holdup preventing background checks US economy hurtles toward ‘COVID cliff’ with programs set to expire Democrats gear up for last oversight showdown with Trump MORE (D-N.Y.), and Reps. Gerry Connolly Gerald (Gerry) Edward ConnollyDemocrats gear up for last oversight showdown with Trump Biden campaign pushes GSA chief to approve transition Civil Rights group, watchdog formally request Twitter suspend Trump’s account over disinformation MORE (D-Va.) and Mike Quigley Michael (Mike) Bruce QuigleyDemocrats debate fate of Trump probes if Biden wins Womack to replace Graves on Financial Services subcommittee Preventing next pandemic requires new bill’s global solutions MORE (D-Ill.), who chair the relevant subcommittees, wrote that a briefing would “help inform” whether they would call Murphy and other top GSA officials to testify at a public hearing.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiUS economy hurtles toward ‘COVID cliff’ with programs set to expire Democrats gear up for last oversight showdown with Trump Divided citizenry and government — a call to action for common ground MORE (D-Calif.) indicated last week that Democrats are starting with requesting a briefing, rather than immediately issuing subpoenas or calling hearings, to maintain a “unifying” post-election environment.

“Let’s take our time. Let’s give them a chance. And that’s why we don’t have a hearing, we’re just having a briefing,” Pelosi said at a press conference in the Capitol on Friday.

But Pelosi also said the House could take on an expanded role if Trump continues to block the transition.

“I’m not one to show my hand, but, nonetheless, we’re ready. We’re ready,” Pelosi said.

Biden has warned that a delay in the transition process could lead to more deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic and make it more difficult to distribute vaccines early next year.

In the absence of access to federal funds for the transition, Biden’s team has been soliciting funds from big and small-dollar donors to help make up the cost.

