With the post-presidential election chaos looming over America, and regardless of the ultimate outcome of the White House— we need to continue to be a light in politics. America will remain great as faithful followers of Christ remain the salt of the earth, not folding into apathy during political burnout.

If the past election taught us anything, it proved we must continue to fight for family values, school choice, pro-life and remain in the game for the long-haul. Paying attention to local school boards, mayoral races, and city council is part of the strategy. Now is the time to dig our heels deeper locally and nationally.

This fight necessitates enthusiasm, insight and faith to preserve future generations by protecting liberty, freedom of the press, freedom of speech, freedom of religion in America and the pursuance of happiness for all. We need to persevere like every year is an election year.

The upside of 2020

Republicans won more seats in the House, retained the Senate, and picked up state seats. Conservative Christian women stepped up to challenge and offered voters a fresh voice after conservative women watched from the sidelines as a stream of Democrat women were elected. The GOP vowed to make a difference and invest in women like never before. This election cycle, 228 Republican women filed paperwork to run for office for 2020 — a record.

This was a game changer.

2020 is dubbed the “Year of the Republican Woman” as 13 Republican women will join the 117th U.S. Congress. “There’s no denying the energy we’re seeing around Republican women as a response to the 2018 midterms,” Winning for Women Action Fund spokeswoman Olivia Perez-Cubas said.

House Republicans crushed the Democrats’ majority in the lower chamber. Those entering the House include Michelle Park Steel of California and Nancy Mace of South Carolina, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.

Incumbents Debbie Lesko of Arizona, Jackie Walorski of Indiana, Ann Wagner of Missouri, Vicky Hartzler of Missouri, Virginia Foxx of North Carolina, Elise Stefanik of New York, Kay Granger of Texas, Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington, Carol Miller of West Virginia, and Liz Cheney of Wyoming all retained their seats.

The new class are: Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Kat Cammack and Maria Elvira Salazar of Florida, Mary Miller of Illinois, Lisa McClain of Michigan, Michelle Fischbach of Minnesota, Yvette Herrell of New Mexico, Stephanie Bice of Oklahoma, Nancy Mace of South Carolina, Diana Harshbarger of Tennessee and Ashley Hinson of Iowa. Additionally, Republicans secured 50 seats in the next Senate with wins in Alaska and North Carolina.

The men did well. Madison Cawthorn, 25, will become the youngest member of Congress after winning his House race in North Carolina. Former NFL Player Burgess Owens won a Utah House seat. Byron Donalds defeated Democrat Cindy Banyai in Florida’s 19th Congressional District.

When the leader is right, people typically follow him in his proper course. If governance is negligent, the governed will suffer. If people with virtues reject engaging in politics, apathetic attitudes towards the public good get the opportunity to perch atop the political hierarchy. God remains the authority during antagonistic times. Being a Christian was never meant to be comfortable and if it takes listening more, keeping calm and not speaking, so be it. We are the salt of the earth, and we can speak the truth during political upheaval while maintaining decorum.

In the coming weeks, CNJ will spotlight many conservatives in government with analysis and interviews to keep you informed.

-By Corine Gatti-Santillo

