Fifty-four percent of Americans do not want their state to lock down despite a surge in COVID-19 cases, according to a new Harvard CAPS/Harris poll.

Instead, they want their states to “try to manage while staying open.”

Forty-six percent said their states should return to a lockdown.

Governors in 16 U.S. states have imposed limits on businesses and everyday life. Thirty-seven states have mask orders in place.

“The voters are all for mask mandates but do not want to return to full lockdowns that could overly harm the economy,” Harvard CAPS-Harris polling director Mark Penn told The Hill. “It’s a cautious and fearful public, but governors should not see unlimited measures as having public support and should look to put careful logic and reasoning behind what they do to protect the public.”

The Harvard CAPS-Harris poll of 2,205 registered voters was conducted Nov. 17-19.

The U.S. reported at least 843 new coronavirus deaths and 141,034 new cases Nov. 22. Over the past week, there has been an average of 171,376 cases per day, an increase of 54% from the average two weeks earlier. More than 12.3 million in the U.S. have been infected with COVID-19 and at least 256,700 have died.

