Why were globalists so determined to stop President Trump? Why did they obstruct, resist, impeach, spy since Trump was elected and then cheat in the 2020 election?

Trump is the head of the nationalist movement. In the last four years, nationalist leaders took control of 43% of industrialized countries, up from 8%, so their chief needed to be taken out.

Globalists believe that the nationalist movement will fall apart without Trump. Nations that depend on exports like China, Germany, Japan, India and France need access to the U.S. market more than America needs them – so globalists pulled out all the stops to stop Trump.

They cheated in the election. They got Deutsche Bank to try to call its loans on Trump. The Southern New York federal district is threatening lawsuits against Trump. Globalists who own/control the media, social media and the deep state used that control for non-stop disparagement against Trump for the last four years. Globalists were not about to let Trump win in 2020.

But what they ignore is that nationalism has morphed into regionalism … naturally.

According to the author of “The Accidental Superpower,” which was written about 10 years ago, the world will naturally divide into trade and cultural regions: the European region, the Asian region and the Americas region. Africa and South America will remain behind the rest of the world until they have something of real value to offer.

Well, that is exactly what is happening. The EU, USMCA and now the big Asia trading alliance – regional alliances instead of world trade.

The U.S. does not need to trade with any other countries than Mexico and Canada. Ninety percent of all exports of all three countries are naturally between the United States, Mexico and Canada. Only 10% of U.S. exports are to countries other than Mexico and Canada. The American economy is only 10% dependent on exports, so that means that the economy is only 1% (10 x .10) dependent on exports to countries outside of Mexico and Canada. And Mexico has all the cheap labor to satisfy any need.

The U.S. is culturally and politically different from Asia and Europe. The constant trade deficit with China and Germany does nothing to help Americans. It hurts Americans. Germany, France, Japan and China are exporters. They will dominate and exploit others to maintain their export economies. So Trump stopped them from dominating and exploiting the U.S. any longer.

The United Kingdom is the outlier of Europe that will not submit to Germany and France. The UK could be the exception to regionalization.

Watch the regionalization. The death of globalization. It is happening right before your eyes, naturally.

Globalists are trying to subdue it. They committed election fraud in this 2020 election to try to stop it. They released the China virus on the world to try to stop it in the EU and the U.S. But regionalization is the natural end game. The separations by the oceans and race and culture cause it. Trump understands it, hence the USMCA, no more need for TPP, WTO or OPEC, and energy independence.

Read “The Accidental Super Power.” The Americas can be self-sufficient. Team USA, Mexico and Canada is much better for average American workers than TPP, China or the WTO. But will America’s globalists, who make lots of money investing in China, Japan, Germany and India, allow it? Gates, Soros, Bezos, Buffet, Bloomberg and lots of other billionaires in the U.S. have lots to lose with regionalization.

Those globalists know that they must do five things to defeat nationalization and regionalization … and they are doing them:

1. implement a world order to supersede nations’ governments, borders and sovereignty.

2. diminish the influence of religions, especially Christianity, on cultures so that governments have no competition in setting values that divide societies.

3. make the masses dependent on governments through socialist agendas while the USA/EU oligarchs get more and more wealthy and more and more powerful (2 tiered society).

4. use crises like the coronavirus and global climate change to justify more world order control to implement the “Great Reset.”

5. control education of the young to indoctrinate them.

Trump understood all that and stopped globalization in its tracks with America First, so those globalists took him out. But regionalization will happen anyway because of the natural differences in trade, culture and political systems separated by oceans.

So where does that leave the Middle East and Israel? Trump understood, so he moved the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem and brokered the first real peace in the Middle East, marking the start of the Mideast as an actual region. Trump was the real friend to the new Middle East Region.

Americas, Asia, EU, the Middle East. Regionalization. Trump got it. Do you?

