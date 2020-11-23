https://redstate.com/brandon_morse/2020/11/23/companies-keep-using-the-term-latinx-despite-latin-people-being-overwhelmingly-against-it-n283868
About The Author
Related Posts
Mexicans Protest Trump Administration’s Latest Deportation Plan
December 31, 2019
Teen Vogue’s Latest Crap Take: Rockstar Jurist Amy Coney Barrett, Mother Of Four Girls, Hates Women
September 27, 2020
Biden VP Pick Kamala Harris Compared Border Security To The KKK
August 11, 2020
Michael Moore Arrested With Joaquin Phoenix
January 18, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy