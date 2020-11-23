https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/historic-president-israeli-pm-netanyahu-met-saudi-leader-mohammed-bin-salman-secret-trip-saudi-arabia/

President Donald Trump has the most successful foreign policy in US presidential history.

During his short time in office President Trump has confronted China, neutered the tyrant in North Korea, brought peace to Kosovo and Serbia and brokered peace between Israel and three Arab states.

President Trump announced in October that Israel and Sudan had agreed to a normalization of relations.

Sudan is the third Muslim country in the past 3 months to announce a peace agreement with Israel thanks to the work of the Trump administration!

#BREAKING: President @realDonaldTrump has announced that Sudan and Israel have agreed to the normalization of relations— another major step toward building peace in the Middle East with another nation joining the Abraham Accords 🇸🇩 🇮🇱 🇺🇸 — Judd Deere (@JuddPDeere45) October 23, 2020

This was the third peace deal with Israel and fourth peace deal for the Trump administration.

President Trump also called to bring US troops back from Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan something extremely unpopular with Liz Cheney and the warmongers on the right and left.

Now this…

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu secretly traveled to Saudi Arabia for peace talks with Saudi leader Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The BBC reported:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu secretly flew to Saudi Arabia on Sunday to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Israeli media report. Flight-tracking data showed a business jet previously used by Mr Netanyahu travelled to the Red Sea city of Neom. There was no official confirmation, but an Israeli minister said he had been told about it by the foreign ministry. It would be the first known meeting between leaders of the historical foes, whom the US wants to normalise ties. President Donald Trump has recently brokered deals establishing diplomatic relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan.

This would not have happened under any US president besides Donald Trump.

It was a shame the deceitful media was only interested in lying to the American public about this historic president.

