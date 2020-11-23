https://clashdaily.com/2020/11/peace-prez-historic-visit-brings-israel-and-saudis-one-step-closer-to-normalized-relations/

It was a visit so secret that Netanyahu didn’t even tell his Defense Minister until after it was over. Netanyahu met the Saudi Crown Prince … In Saudi Arabia.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Mossad chief Yossi Cohen met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Neom, Saudi Arabia on Sunday, Israeli sources confirmed.

Netanyahu used a private plane belonging to businessman Udi Angel, which he has used for past diplomatic trips. The plane left Israel at 5 p.m. on Sunday and returned after midnight.

The Israeli and Saudi sides discussed Iran and normalization, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing a Saudi source. …The trip was kept tightly under wraps as it was planned for over a month, with Netanyahu not informing Defense Minister Benny Gantz or Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi before it took place.

“Gantz is playing politics while the prime minister is making peace,” Netanyahu’s social media adviser Topaz Luk tweeted as reports of the visit came out.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also met with Netanyahu and MBS, as the crown prince is known, in Neom, a new city in northern Saudi Arabia on the Red Sea meant to show of the Kingdoms’ technological advancement.

Pompeo has encouraged Saudi Arabia and other Arab states to follow the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in establishing diplomatic relations with Israel. Thus far, Saudi Arabia has only allowed Israel to fly over its airspace. –JerusalemPost

If the courts did back a Biden presidency, this regional realignment will absolutely throw a wrench into all the plans he had in mind with picking things up as they once stood with Iran.

The power dynamics are different. Israel has Arab allies they didn’t have before, and even Arabs are openly denouncing Iran as the real regional threat.

So much for all that work Biden and Obama took kissing Iran’s ass and looking the other way while Iran’s Terrorist group grew into a real-deal fully-fledged international Cartel.

No, we have NOT forgotten about Obama/Biden’s role in scuttling Project Cassandra. Nor should any of us.

Big Tech is clamping down on conservative media big time. Don’t let Big Tech pre-chew your news — subscribe to our ClashDaily Newsletter right here:

Follow Doug on Parler @TheGilesWay.

Join our MeWe group to get all the ClashDaily goodness.

If you’re still on Facebook, check out our ClashBriefing page.

Stay Rowdy!

Related:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

