Conservative radio host Mark Levin UNLOADED on three RINOs Gov. Chris Christie, Gov. Hogan and Sen. Pat Toomey for their willingness to cede future elections to the massively corrupt Democrat Party. This is after Democrats stole President Donald Trump’s MASSIVE election victory on the days following the election.

Christie, Toomey and Hogan went on the Sunday shows to tell President Trump to give up.

These Republicans are showing their true colors. Let’s hope Trump voters have long memories.

Thank you, Mark Levin:

Mark Levin: Let’s see, Georgie invites Christie on his show, predictably Christie trashes Trump’s lawyers, and Hogan, the Maryland governor who voted for Reagan this last election, and Toomey, who was involved in the appointment of the Pennsylvania judge who should not have dismissed that case, are also critical. None of these three nitwits have addressed what the Democrats have done in these states to make it extremely difficult for a Republican presidential nominee to win these states again, and none of them have any concern at all about the constitutional issues. I understand this is hard and the pressure can be unbearable for some, but there are several very important matters at stake. And I would add, the Dems plan to destroy the federal Constitution as applies to the Supreme Court, the makeup of the Senate, and the electoral college. hey bloviate on TV, beat their chests in righteous indignation, and then pat themselves on the head. They know how to play the media game. But they are not in the fight, and they have no idea for how to fight. They are also making it easier for judges and justices to bail, which is becoming a huge problem. I am so sick and tired of these political charlatans.

