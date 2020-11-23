https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/if-this-doesnt-radicalize-you-nothing-will/

Posted by Kane on November 23, 2020 11:57 pm

Phoenix, a 5 year-old, is dragged on stage by his mother to announce his trans-gender to strangers.

Imagine if you were a kid pretending to be a dinosaur one day and all the adults suddenly started roaring at you and forcing everyone else to treat you like a dinosaur, and then your mom brought you onstage to announce to the world that you were indeed T Rex.

