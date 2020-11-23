https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/worse-thought-new-morning-consult-poll-shows-fox-news-favorability-ratings-sinking-like-titanic/

Sometimes when you crap on your audience — this happens.

FOX News has signaled all year they are finished with their current audience.
They want a new one.

On Sunday just to show how much they hate their pro-Trump audience they posted a photo of Rudy Giuliani streaking with hair dye down his face.
It was the only photo they could find?

Their new strategy is working well for FOX.

Their approval ratings are tanking with Republicans.
They’re in a free fall.

Via Morning Consult.

