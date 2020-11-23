https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/worse-thought-new-morning-consult-poll-shows-fox-news-favorability-ratings-sinking-like-titanic/

Sometimes when you crap on your audience — this happens.

FOX News has signaled all year they are finished with their current audience.

They want a new one.

On Sunday just to show how much they hate their pro-Trump audience they posted a photo of Rudy Giuliani streaking with hair dye down his face.

It was the only photo they could find?

This is the NEW @FOXNews — earlier today FOX aired a hit piece on the Trump Campaign — Included in the segment was a clip of @RudyGiuliani dripping hair dye. They want us to believe they didn’t have a better photo of @RealDonaldTrump‘s distinguished atty & former NYC Mayor pic.twitter.com/txWINtt7Fv — Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) November 22, 2020

Their new strategy is working well for FOX.

Their approval ratings are tanking with Republicans.

They’re in a free fall.

Via Morning Consult.

Fox News Favourability Among Republicans: Morning Consult / November 16, 2020 / Online pic.twitter.com/eiPh6a8cxA — Polling USA (@USA_Polling) November 23, 2020

