Sometimes when you crap on your audience — this happens.
FOX News has signaled all year they are finished with their current audience.
They want a new one.
On Sunday just to show how much they hate their pro-Trump audience they posted a photo of Rudy Giuliani streaking with hair dye down his face.
It was the only photo they could find?
This is the NEW @FOXNews — earlier today FOX aired a hit piece on the Trump Campaign — Included in the segment was a clip of @RudyGiuliani dripping hair dye. They want us to believe they didn’t have a better photo of @RealDonaldTrump‘s distinguished atty & former NYC Mayor pic.twitter.com/txWINtt7Fv
— Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) November 22, 2020
Their new strategy is working well for FOX.
Their approval ratings are tanking with Republicans.
They’re in a free fall.
Via Morning Consult.
Fox News Favourability Among Republicans:
Morning Consult / November 16, 2020 / Online pic.twitter.com/eiPh6a8cxA
— Polling USA (@USA_Polling) November 23, 2020