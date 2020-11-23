https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/23/jesse-kelly-and-buck-sexton-why-we-dont-already-have-a-special-prosecutor-investigating-joe-biden/

It’s still hilarious how Democrats whining about President Trump holding up the transition to a Joe Biden presidency remember the handover of power from Barack Obama to Trump as a “peaceful transition,” complete with a pat on the back and a photo op in the White House. Anyone who’s been paying attention at all for the past four years knows there was nothing peaceful about that transition; U.S. intelligence was weaponized against the incoming administration. Jesse Kelly just wants the same for Biden that Trump was given:

Why don’t we already have a special prosecutor with a $40 million dollar budget investigating Illegitimate Chinese President Joe Biden? — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) November 23, 2020

Who, the big guy? The chairman?

Just trying to stay consistent here with how we do things, but why hasn’t Bed Rhodes been arrested? That’s what we do, right? Arrest the incoming guy for coordinating with foreign powers? Why hasn’t the @FBI arrested Ben Rhodes? What are the rules? — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) November 23, 2020

Hold on Jesse, first we have to go through the super secret FBI investigation part where they lie to the FISA court about Biden campaign staff and if anyone publicly suggests there’s some kind of investigation going on, they call them crazy traitors There are steps here. — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) November 23, 2020

Ah. Good point. One step at a time. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) November 23, 2020

Yep — Heather Champion ™️ (@winningatmylife) November 23, 2020

I have been wondering the same thing! — Tracey Martin (@tmartin67) November 23, 2020

Great question — Danielle Stevens (@missLadyDSteven) November 23, 2020

Yes why don’t we — Jimmie (@bikermimijimmie) November 23, 2020

Because reasons. — cliff233 (@cliff233) November 23, 2020

Because the band is all back together! #swamp pic.twitter.com/IoDigXjQtf — Douglas Karr (@douglaskarr) November 23, 2020

Because our zoo keepers think they’ve thrown us enough food to keep us quiet for a bit. — John C. Barry (Parler: Shrinkgov) (@ShrinkGov) November 23, 2020

There’s a D by his name for starters…. — Captain Quarantine®️ (@skydashh) November 23, 2020

DOJ is team Biden — JJ (@twinki71) November 23, 2020

And FBI — #1Trump SikaFan✌️ (@JHumpjrey) November 23, 2020

Because friends don’t investigate friends. — Montgomery Granger (@mjgranger1) November 23, 2020

I would like to think it’s because we are a decent and honorable party. But the truth is Republicans don’t play to win. — Hector Kane (@Stoicism4me) November 23, 2020

Because we don’t burn down cities — 93% Peaceful Nick (@nick59938478) November 23, 2020

Too early for impeachment? — Constitutional_Jedi (@trc6111) November 23, 2020

Nah. Too late if they haven’t already started.

If he is sworn in. Day 1. Impeach!! Impeach!! — President-elect Catwoman (@Blondiebarnes64) November 23, 2020

There needs to be a march on Washington too … set some cars on fire and smash windows. And wear MAGA hats in place of pussy hats.

My 4 year old has expressed deep concerns about Chinese Interference. Please, media, take away his fear. — Reliable Soylord 𓆏🦀🔮🧪🍆 (@Soylent_Lament) November 23, 2020

