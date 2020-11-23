https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/23/jesse-kelly-and-buck-sexton-why-we-dont-already-have-a-special-prosecutor-investigating-joe-biden/

It’s still hilarious how Democrats whining about President Trump holding up the transition to a Joe Biden presidency remember the handover of power from Barack Obama to Trump as a “peaceful transition,” complete with a pat on the back and a photo op in the White House. Anyone who’s been paying attention at all for the past four years knows there was nothing peaceful about that transition; U.S. intelligence was weaponized against the incoming administration. Jesse Kelly just wants the same for Biden that Trump was given:

Who, the big guy? The chairman?

Nah. Too late if they haven’t already started.

There needs to be a march on Washington too … set some cars on fire and smash windows. And wear MAGA hats in place of pussy hats.

