https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/557413/

On Monday Attorney Joe diGenova joined Howie Carr on Newsmax TV to discuss the ongoing litigation against the Democrat Party fraud in the 2020 election.

During the discussion Joe diGenova reiterated that the illegal votes in Pennsylvania and Michigan must be thrown out.

If Americans allow hundreds of thousands of fraudulent votes to be counted in a private room with no observers then our country is finished.

And if our top courts allow this fraud to occur then FOR SURE our country is finished.

This was another great interview by Carr and diGenova.

TRENDING: Report: New York’s Democrat Attorney General Puts Pressure on Business Leaders to Coerce Trump to Concede; Talk of Withholding Donations to GOP Georgia Senate Races

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

