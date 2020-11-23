https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/23/john-brennans-breathless-dramatic-thread-bidding-farewell-to-the-president-is-met-with-calls-for-trump-to-declassify-everything/

By now you’re well aware that former CIA Director John Brennan has been a vocal opponent of President Trump ever since he took office. Brennan was even more troubled in the middle of 2018 after his security clearance was revoked.

But now things have changed, and Brennan seems to be breathing a sigh of relief in his own theatrically-tweeted kind of way:

For four years, I spoke out vigorously against Donald Trump’s craven dishonesty, corrupt pursuit of personal interests, & trampling of our democratic principles. After serving over three decades in national security, I felt compelled to condemn Trump’s depravity & incompetence. — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) November 24, 2020

My outspokenness has brought criticism, retaliation by the Trump Administration, & threats by those blinded by Trump’s demagoguery. Yes, it is unusual for a former CIA Director to speak out, but when an autocrat descended upon the White House, silence was not an option for me. — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) November 24, 2020

I now plan to ignore Trump. I leave his fate to our judicial system, his infamy to history, & his legacy to a trash heap. The national security team of P-E Biden and VP-E Harris has numerous challenges ahead of it & wise national security policies merit strong bipartisan support. — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) November 24, 2020

And while I will refrain from referencing Donald Trump in Twittersphere again, I will not hesitate to denounce public officials of any political stripe who I believe betray the trust of the American people or engage in unethical, unprincipled, or corrupt activities. I promise. — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) November 24, 2020

However, President Trump still has nearly two full months left in office, which some people would like him to make the most of when it comes to deep state dwellers (and purveyors of the “Russia collusion narrative) like Brennan:

If this doesn’t move Donald Trump to finally declassify everything, nothing will. https://t.co/eHIUFdUEzH — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) November 24, 2020

Trump needs to declassify everything absolutely everything — Tobias (@Tobias45596608) November 24, 2020

@realDonaldTrump declassify everything now and expose this twit. — incipient Gulag Dweller (@TFExtracts) November 24, 2020

@realDonaldTrump, bury these assholes with unprecedented transparency and declassify everything please! https://t.co/jGxZHHK7GQ — Dan Larson (@DanielPLarson) November 24, 2020

In spite of whatever ends up happening, does anybody really expect Brennan to “ignore Trump” in the future? Neither do we.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

