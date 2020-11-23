https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/23/john-brennans-breathless-dramatic-thread-bidding-farewell-to-the-president-is-met-with-calls-for-trump-to-declassify-everything/

By now you’re well aware that former CIA Director John Brennan has been a vocal opponent of President Trump ever since he took office. Brennan was even more troubled in the middle of 2018 after his security clearance was revoked.

But now things have changed, and Brennan seems to be breathing a sigh of relief in his own theatrically-tweeted kind of way:

However, President Trump still has nearly two full months left in office, which some people would like him to make the most of when it comes to deep state dwellers (and purveyors of the “Russia collusion narrative) like Brennan:

In spite of whatever ends up happening, does anybody really expect Brennan to “ignore Trump” in the future? Neither do we.

