British comic legend and Monty Python star John Cleese over the weekend refused to submit to a woke social media mob accusing him of “transphobia” for an old tweet supporting author J.K. Rowling.

Cleese, 81, relentlessly and hilariously mocked his accusers, at one point jokingly asking if he was “allowed” to identify as “a Cambodian police woman” if he so desired. The comedian, who has come under fire from woke Twitter before and has vigorously defended free speech each time, was accused of standing in solidarity with “transphobia” after a Twitter user reposted one of Cleese’s tweets from September in which he told his followers he signed a letter of solidarity with Rowling.

Transgender activists on the left have frequently directed their outrage at Rowling because of her criticism of transgender political demands for any man who identifies as a woman to be allowed in bathrooms or changing rooms reserved for natal women and girls.

Cleese, by supporting Rowling, was by extension accused of “standing in solidarity with transphobia and discrimination.”

And he would have none of it, accusing the rage mob of “wokery, humorless posturing, and moral self-promotion.”

“If you can’t control your own emotions, you’re forced to control other people’s behavior,” Cleese said of the hordes of Twitter users who’ve attacked Rowling and demanded that she shut up. “That’s why the touchiest, most oversensitive and easily upset must not set the standard for the rest of us.”

“Why the f*** can’t you just let people be who they want to be? Do you actually think there is some deep conspiracy to turn people ‘against their genders’?” one user demanded of Cleese before the comedian brushed him aside with a joke.

“Deep down, I want to be a Cambodian police woman,” Cleese wrote. “Is that allowed, or am I being unrealistic?”

Another demanded that Cleese be “upfront” with his actual thoughts on Rowling and her “position on trans folks.”

“I’m afraid I’m not that interested in trans folks,” Cleese replied. “I just hope they’re happy and that people treat them kindly.”

Becoming serious for a moment, Cleese said, “Right now I’m more focused on threats to democracy in America, the rampant corruption in the UK, the appalling British Press, the revelations about police brutality, Covid19, the incompetence of the British government, China’s complete disregard for the necessity to abandon fossil fuels, the developments in France between Macron and Islamicists, diabetes, and the recent deaths of several of my close friends.”

But he refused to sympathize with the woke mob.

“I hope they fry in their own sanctimoniousness and narcissistic posturing. Until they get a sense of perspective, that is.”

(H/T: The Post Millennial)

