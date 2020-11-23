https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-jordan-peterson-announces-new-book-beyond-order-12-more-rules-for-life

Dr. Jordan Peterson, the world-famous clinical psychologist who wrote the best-selling title 12 Rules for Life, has announced his next book.

BEYOND ORDER; 12 More Rules for Life, has been in the works by Dr. Peterson for three years since he completed his previous work.

A highly respected academic, Peterson entered the mainstream lexicon after his public opposition to Bill C-16, a controversial bill, which eventually passed, which Peterson argued would compel speech rather than simply forbid some forms of speech, an action he said has no precedent in British common law.

Since then, he has travelled the world promoting his work, largely focusing on creating a better life for yourself, but uniquely supported by a mixture of Jungian psychology, archetypal cultural stories, and the Bible.

“I hope that people find this book as helpful personally, as they seem to have found the first set of 12 Rules. It has been a source of immense gratification that so many people have reported drawing strength from the thoughts and the stories I have had the privilege of bringing forth and sharing,” Dr. Peterson writes in the introduction of the book.

The new book will be released on March 2, 2021.



