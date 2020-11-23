https://hotair.com/archives/jazz-shaw/2020/11/23/kenosha-shooter-rittenhouse-free-bail-thanks-ricky-schroder/

On Friday afternoon, we learned that Kyle Rittenhouse of the Kenosha shooting incident fame had been released on two million dollars bail. I’ll first note that you didn’t hear a single one of the social justice warriors who have been screaming about eliminating cash bail and how unfair it is to suspects arguing for that sort of generosity in Rittenhouse’s case. But that’s probably fodder for a separate article at some point. No matter the politics, Rittenhouse was set loose to prepare for his trial on homicide charges.

The details of precisely how Kyle made bail have added a new twist to the story, however. It turns out that a couple of high-profile individuals provided significant inputs of cash to help Rittenhouse reach his goal and be freed from jail. One of them was former child actor and Silver Spoons star, Ricky Schroder. The unlikely duo posed for photos along with a few attorneys once Kyle was out of the slammer. (Yahoo News)

The attorney of Kyle Rittenhouse, an Illinois teen charged with killing two people during a protest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, is thanking Silver Spoons actor Ricky Schroder for his support. Atlanta-based attorney Lin Wood tweeted a Friday photo featuring the teen, Schroder and Rittenhouse lawyer John Pierce. “Free at last!!” wrote Wood… Rittenhouse, 17, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree reckless homicide for the deaths of two men who participated in an Aug. 25 protest over the police shooting of a 29-year-old Black man in Kenosha named Jacob Blake.

Lin Wood posted the photo on Twitter.

FREE AT LAST!!! From L to R: Attorney John Pierce @CaliKidJMP THE KYLE RITTENHOUSE Actor Ricky Schroder @rickyschroder13 Thank you, All Donors.

Thank you, All Patriots.

Thank God Almighty.#FightBack pic.twitter.com/37Ly66itT8 — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 21, 2020

Lin Wood isn’t Kyle’s attorney, but has been heavily involved in the case from the beginning. He’s already threatened to sue Joe Biden’s campaign for calling Rittenhouse a “white supremacist.” Having a presidential candidate, if not President-elect saying such things could easily poison the jury pool and Biden should have known better.

Schroder wasn’t the only one chipping in to help Rittenhouse make bail. A generous donation was also kicked in by My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell. It’s not much of risk for either of them since Rittenhouse is highly unlikely to attempt to flee at this point, given his national profile and widely distributed image.

While Rittenhouse’s legal team still has its work cut out for them, the more we’ve learned about this shooting, the more it seems like the prosecutors rushed into filing very heavy charges against him before all the facts were known. This was very likely done in an effort to stem the anticipated wave of violent riots in response to the shooting. (That plan didn’t exactly go very well, did it?)

Keep in mind that since the charges were hastily filed, we’ve learned quite a bit more about the frantic activity taking place on the night of the shooting. There was plenty of pushing, shoving and fighting going on involving both rioters and those trying to defend local businesses from destruction. We know that a shot was heard just before Rittenhouse fired and it sounded like it came from somewhere in close proximity. Another video taken by someone close to the action seems to clearly indicate that Rittenhouse had been attacked first and was attempting to flee before finally turning and firing. Here’s that video again from Tucker Carlson’s show in case you missed it originally.

The more we see of these events, the more it looks like Kyle Rittenhouse has a fairly solid argument that he fired in self-defense. And his attorneys don’t have to convince the entire jury of that to see the most serious charges against him tossed out. That would leave the prosecutors looking like reactionary zealots who were playing the politics surrounding this case more than the facts in evidence. Rittenhouse will still have to answer for the fact that was illegally in possession of a rifle when he was too young to own one, but that sort of trouble is far less serious than going down for a homicide charge.

Exit question: What sort of message is being sent when you charge someone like Rittenhouse as an adult in a homicide investigation while simultaneously charging him for possessing a weapon as a child?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

