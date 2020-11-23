https://freebeacon.com/issues/this-week-in-leftist-violence-and-intimidation-vol-13/

A supporter of US President Donald Trump is attacked by anti-Trump demonstrators in Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, DC on November 14, 2020. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

BY: Washington Free Beacon Staff
November 22, 2020 7:07 pm

Washington, D.C., became a focal point for leftist violence this week, as Black Lives Matter protesters clashed with and assaulted Trump supporters as well as bystanders following a pro-Trump rally over the weekend. Here are some examples of the latest round of political violence and intimidation from across the country.

5. Anti-Trump Protesters Shoot Fireworks at Diners

When Trump supporters organized a protest in Washington, D.C., leftist protesters who confronted them also shot fireworks at innocent bystanders who were dining.

4. Seattle Protesters Vandalize Starbucks With Anti-Police Slogan, Soviet Symbol

Protesters in Seattle vandalized a Starbucks with a communist symbol and an anti-police slogan. They spray-painted “ACAB!” (All Cops Are Bastards) next to the Soviet Union’s hammer and sickle and added, “F— STARBUCKS!”

3. California BLM Protesters Assault Passersby, Intimidate Diners

Near San Francisco, members of the Black Lives Matter movement assaulted passersby and intimidated diners, part of left-wing demonstrations that included a flag burning, vandalism, and marchers blocking traffic.

2. D.C. Black Lives Matter Activists Knock Out Trump Supporter in Broad Daylight

Black Lives Matter protesters assaulted numerous Trump supporters who passed through Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C., after a pro-Trump rally over the weekend. One man was sucker punched and suffered serious head injuries. 

1. Antifa and BLM Protesters Attack Trump Supporter With Mace and Flag Pole

Leftist protesters in Washington surrounded a Trump supporter and pushed him into a fence, spraying mace on him and hitting him repeatedly with a flag pole he had been using to defend himself. “What the f— did you think was going to happen?” one protester was heard saying on a loudspeaker.

