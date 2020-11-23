https://freebeacon.com/issues/this-week-in-leftist-violence-and-intimidation-vol-13/

November 22, 2020 7:07 pm

Washington, D.C., became a focal point for leftist violence this week, as Black Lives Matter protesters clashed with and assaulted Trump supporters as well as bystanders following a pro-Trump rally over the weekend. Here are some examples of the latest round of political violence and intimidation from across the country.

5. Anti-Trump Protesters Shoot Fireworks at Diners

When Trump supporters organized a protest in Washington, D.C., leftist protesters who confronted them also shot fireworks at innocent bystanders who were dining.

Antifa/BLM continues to attack Trump supporters who are eating outside with fireworks in Washington, DC. pic.twitter.com/8k32VN4Sm7 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 15, 2020

Antifa and BLM members attack people who are eating dinner near BLM Plaza. They threw projectiles and a large firework. pic.twitter.com/w96nbZaJ8F — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 14, 2020

4. Seattle Protesters Vandalize Starbucks With Anti-Police Slogan, Soviet Symbol

Protesters in Seattle vandalized a Starbucks with a communist symbol and an anti-police slogan. They spray-painted “ACAB!” (All Cops Are Bastards) next to the Soviet Union’s hammer and sickle and added, “F— STARBUCKS!”

One of the groups has vandalized a business at #QueenAnne Ave N and W Boston St. Members of the group formed a line to obscure any view of those who were vandalizing. pic.twitter.com/62smug7zJt — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) November 20, 2020

3. California BLM Protesters Assault Passersby, Intimidate Diners

Near San Francisco, members of the Black Lives Matter movement assaulted passersby and intimidated diners, part of left-wing demonstrations that included a flag burning, vandalism, and marchers blocking traffic.

Last night, a mob of BLM-antifa protesters staged a “No Justice, No Peace” protest outside city hall in Walnut Creek, Cal. (near San Francisco). They began assaulting at least one person & then confronted diners at a restaurant across the street. #antifa pic.twitter.com/PjQnctRkCj — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 16, 2020

2. D.C. Black Lives Matter Activists Knock Out Trump Supporter in Broad Daylight

Black Lives Matter protesters assaulted numerous Trump supporters who passed through Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C., after a pro-Trump rally over the weekend. One man was sucker punched and suffered serious head injuries.

BREAKING – Multiple Trump supporters assaulted by pro-BLM supporters in Washington D.C. One of the supporters assaulted was brutally knocked out. The scene is chaotic right now #MillionMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/2Gjl8WC8Z0 — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) November 14, 2020

1. Antifa and BLM Protesters Attack Trump Supporter With Mace and Flag Pole

Leftist protesters in Washington surrounded a Trump supporter and pushed him into a fence, spraying mace on him and hitting him repeatedly with a flag pole he had been using to defend himself. “What the f— did you think was going to happen?” one protester was heard saying on a loudspeaker.

DC: Antifa and BLM physically assault a Trump Supporter by macing him and beating him over the head with a flag pole pic.twitter.com/FG63zpe7Tl — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) November 15, 2020

