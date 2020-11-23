https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/late-night-trump-tweet-fires-up-the-base/
What does GSA being allowed to preliminarily work with the Dems have to do with continuing to pursue our various cases on what will go down as the most corrupt election in American political history? We are moving full speed ahead. Will never concede to fake ballots & “Dominion”.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2020
Tweeted by President Trump in the last hour.
Bonus Clip — Dr. Eric Coomer from Dominion
Don’t worry about the election, Trump’s not gonna win. I made fooking sure of that!
– Dr. Eric Coomer VP of US Engineering for US Dominion Voting pic.twitter.com/E739TqRaTu
— Bruce Porter, Jr. (@NetworksManager) November 23, 2020