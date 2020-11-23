https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/late-night-trump-tweet-fires-up-the-base/

Posted by Kane on November 24, 2020 3:53 am

Tweeted by President Trump in the last hour.

President Trump — What does GSA being allowed to preliminarily work with the Dems have to do with continuing to pursue our various cases on what will go down as the most corrupt election in American political history? We are moving full speed ahead. Will never concede to fake ballots and “Dominion.”

Bonus Clip — Dr. Eric Coomer from Dominion

