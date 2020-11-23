https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fbce7b0fcf548787cfefea5
The possibility of a Biden presidency is seeing a spike of illegal entries into the United States along the US…
Lott, who holds a Ph.D. from the University of California at Los Angeles, is best known for his 1998 book, “More Guns, Less Crime.”…
Donald Trump was once again underestimated by the polls. On the one hand, this polling error is fairly normal. We’re not talking about huge polling misses, and ……
The European Union’s foreign policy chief called for an immediate ceasefire in Afghanistan on Tuesday, warning that the country may lose political and financial support from Brussels….
Shanghai’s Pudong, one of the China’s busiest airports, saw hundreds of flights canceled on Tuesday after the discovery of a coronavirus cluster linked to the its cargo workers. All airport staff have…