Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh said President TrumpDonald John TrumpBiden to nominate Linda Thomas-Greenfield for UN ambassador: reports Scranton dedicates ‘Joe Biden Way’ to honor president-elect Kasich: Republicans ‘either in complete lockstep’ or ‘afraid’ of Trump MORE‘s legal team is running out of time to produce evidence of voter fraud if they hope to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Limbaugh, speaking on his show Monday, referenced the lengthy press conference held last week by Trump’s legal team that prompted bipartisan criticism over the nature of allegations and lack of evidence provided.

“I talked to so many people who were blown away by it, by the very nature of the press conference,” Limbaugh said. “They promised blockbuster stuff, and then nothing happened. And that’s just not good.”

“If you’re gonna do a press conference like that with the promise of blockbusters then there has to be something more than what that press conference delivered,” he added.

The remarks from Limbaugh are notable given that he is one of Trump’s closest allies among conservative commentators. Trump awarded Limbaugh the Medal of Freedom during this year’s State of the Union address.

Trump’s attorneys alleged last week that Democratic election officials in key battleground states conspired to commit mass voter fraud in order to swing the election in President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden to nominate Linda Thomas-Greenfield for UN ambassador: reports Scranton dedicates ‘Joe Biden Way’ to honor president-elect Kasich: Republicans ‘either in complete lockstep’ or ‘afraid’ of Trump MORE‘s favor. Lead attorney Rudy Giuliani did not provide evidence for those claims, but said his team has sworn affidavits from people who claim they witnessed “irregularities” on or around Election Day.

Another conservative attorney, Sidney Powell, alleged at the press conference that a Denver-based company supplying voting machines used technology developed by the late Hugo Chavez, former president of Venezuela, suggesting communist money had corrupted the U.S. electoral process.

Late Sunday night, the Trump campaign issued a statement distancing itself from Powell, saying she “is not a member of the Trump Legal Team.”

“Now Sidney Powell is supposedly out, jumped the shark, got out over the skis, but apparently she’s still gonna be working along with Lin Wood trying to make the case that she says is there to be made all along,” Limbaugh said, referring to the Atlanta attorney who filed a lawsuit to try to stop the certification of Georgia’s election.

“Time, of course, is of the essence now, as it is speedily vanishing. They’re gonna have to act fast,” Limbaugh said.

Trump has refused to concede the election to Biden and his campaign has filed lawsuits in several states alleging voter fraud but without providing hard evidence.

Several key battleground states have already begun the process of certifying election results.

Judges in Arizona, Michigan and Pennsylvania have dismissed lawsuits brought by the Trump campaign, citing a lack of merit. The Trump campaign has appealed most of the rulings that went against them.

