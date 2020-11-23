https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/limbaugh-trump-legalteam-2020/2020/11/23/id/998433

Conservative radio show host Rush Limbaugh says President Donald Trump’s legal team “promised blockbuster stuff” and then “nothing happened.”

He also criticized the Trump campaign for distancing itself from lawyer Sidney Powell after she claimed that the deceased Hugo Chavez, among others, was responsible for rigging the election.

“I talked to so many people who were blown away by it, by the very nature of the press conference,” Limbaugh said Monday on “The Rush Limbaugh Show.”

“They promised blockbuster stuff, and then nothing happened. And that’s just not good.”

“If you’re gonna do a press conference like that with the promise of blockbusters then there has to be something more than what that press conference delivered,” he added.

The Trump campaign said Powell is “practicing law on her own. She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team. She is also not a lawyer for the President in his personal capacity.”

Limbaugh said that’s a “tough thing to deny she was ever part of it because they introduced her as a part of it.”

“She was at the press conference last week,” he added.

