Good afternoon. Busy day!
I need some help from GA Patriots.
I need identity of any GA voter who cast a MILITARY ABSENTEE BALLOT.
If you cast such a ballot or know someone who did, please email me at [email protected]
We The People will take action to secure our votes. pic.twitter.com/ZTkbf0jZJK
— Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 23, 2020
Email address — [email protected]