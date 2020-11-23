Good afternoon. Busy day!

I need some help from GA Patriots.

I need identity of any GA voter who cast a MILITARY ABSENTEE BALLOT.

If you cast such a ballot or know someone who did, please email me at [email protected]

We The People will take action to secure our votes. pic.twitter.com/ZTkbf0jZJK

