https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/lin-wood-latest-statement/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Sidney Powell @SidneyPowell1 & I are more alike than we are different. We are fighting different legal battles for the same clients – We The People. The People voted overwhelmingly to re-elect @realDonaldTrump. All interests are aligned.#FightBack https://t.co/WAKCe1Cefz — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 22, 2020

Reaction on twitter…

Sidney Powell @SidneyPowell1 is going to confront the Devil in GA this week. So are many others. Some who have been quiet are about to speak out. The Devil has no idea what he is about to face in GA. We The People are going to confront the Devil too. https://t.co/hdnAFP3uFs — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 22, 2020

Defending the Republic – Sidney Powell’s Legal Defense Fund. The statement tonight was a simple clarification of ⁦@SidneyPowell1⁩ role. Why would she need a fund site set up site if she were being paid by the RNC?SIDNEY IS OUR WARRIOR. SUPPORT HER. https://t.co/JUmCc238aY — Jack Flynn #NeverConcede (@GoJackFlynn) November 22, 2020

Tweets by LLinWood