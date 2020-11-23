https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/527159-majority-say-they-want-gop-in-control-of-senate-poll

A majority of voters say they want Republicans to remain in control of the Senate in the new year after the Georgia runoff races, according to a new Harvard CAPS-Harris poll.

Fifty-six percent of voters said they want a divided government with Republicans in control of the upper chamber, according to data released exclusively to The Hill.

Forty-four percent of voters said they wanted Democrats to control the Senate.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As of now, the voters want divided government and their votes for the Senate and House indicate that as well,” said Harvard CAPS-Harris polling director Mark PennMark PennSunday shows preview: The final push to Election Day Countdown to victory — but whose? Plurality of voters say U.S. coronavirus measures are not strict enough: poll MORE. “This is a strong headwind for Democrats in the special election though [President] Trump’s continued failure to concede could muddy the waters here.”

The poll comes weeks after both Georgia Senate races headed to runoffs after all four candidates failed to reach the 50 percent threshold in the state needed to win an election.

Incumbent Sen. David Perdue David PerdueTeam Trump offering ‘fire hose’ of conspiracy Kool-Aid for supporters Loeffler to continue to self-isolate after conflicting COVID-19 test results Top aide: Biden expected to visit Georgia in push to boost Ossoff, Warnock MORE (R-Ga.) garnered 86,000 more votes than his Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff, while the other Democratic candidate, the Rev. Raphael Warnock, benefited from the fact that two Republicans — Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerTeam Trump offering ‘fire hose’ of conspiracy Kool-Aid for supporters Loeffler to continue to self-isolate after conflicting COVID-19 test results Top aide: Biden expected to visit Georgia in push to boost Ossoff, Warnock MORE and Rep. Doug Collins Douglas (Doug) Allen CollinsThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by the UAE Embassy in Washington, DC – Trump, Biden clash over transition holdup, pandemic plans Georgia secretary of state says wife has received threatening texts about recount Georgia elections chief: ‘Emotional abuse’ to mislead voters about fraud MORE — were on the ballot in his race, dividing the GOP vote.

The races, which are set to take place Jan. 5, will determine the outcome of the Senate. The majority will have a major effect on President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden to nominate Linda Thomas-Greenfield for UN ambassador: reports Scranton dedicates ‘Joe Biden Way’ to honor president-elect Kasich: Republicans ‘either in complete lockstep’ or ‘afraid’ of Trump MORE’s agenda for the next two years.

Democrats are set to have 48 seats in January. If they win both of the Georgia Senate seats, they would effectively have control of the Senate with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisWomen set to take key roles in Biden administration Trump campaign appeals dismissal of Pennsylvania election challenge Pressure grows from GOP for Trump to recognize Biden election win MORE serving as the tie breaking vote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Republicans decreased Democrats’ chances of winning back the upper chamber earlier this month after many predicted a blue wave.

The Harvard CAPS-Harris poll of 2,205 registered voters was conducted between Nov. 17 and 19. It is a collaboration of the Center for American Political Studies at Harvard University and The Harris Poll.

Full poll results will be posted online later this week. The survey is an online sample drawn from the Harris Panel and weighted to reflect known demographics. As a representative online sample, it does not report a probability confidence interval.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

