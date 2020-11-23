http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/XtW1h9iJxCo/

A California man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly stomped on his girlfriend’s three-year-old son Saturday until he died.

San Bernardino detectives arrested Santos Rodriguez, 24, on suspicion of killing his girlfriend’s three-year-old son, KTLA reported.

Police say Rodriguez admitted to killing the toddler by stomping the child’s head multiple times into the ground after he lost his temper.

Police said Rodriguez admitted to the crime after further investigation by detectives.

Officers went to a hospital Saturday and found that the child was diagnosed with severe head trauma. The child succumbed to his injuries and died at the hospital, WJW reported.

Rodriguez initially told health professionals and investigators that his girlfriend’s child fell off a Razor scooter and fell headfirst onto the pavement, according to a press release from the San Bernardino Police Department.

Police say the motive for the attack is still under investigation.

Rodriguez was booked into San Bernardino County West Valley Detention Center, where he is being held without bond on murder charges.

