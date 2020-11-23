https://summit.news/2020/11/23/man-says-i-have-covid-spits-at-hikers-for-not-wearing-masks/
About The Author
Related Posts
Michigan GOP Election Official Tells Laura Ingraham She Was DOXED Over Certification Vote
November 20, 2020
Georgia County Election Official Fired After 2,600 Votes Left Uncounted
November 16, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy