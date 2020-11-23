https://nypost.com/2020/11/22/conor-mcgregor-vs-manny-pacquiao-fight-definitely-happening-manager/

A return to boxing seems inevitable for Conor McGregor — unless Dana White has something to say about it.

With a rematch against Dustin Poirier set for the UFC 257 main event on Jan. 23, McGregor’s next fight still remains somewhat up in the air. His manager, Audie Attar of Paradigm Sports Management, expects McGregor to fight boxing champion Manny Pacquiao – whom Attar also represents – because he knows the two want to fight.

“Conor has a fight Jan. 23 against Dustin Poirier,” Attar told Bloomberg. “He’s gonna be handling business against Dustin first, but Conor’s come out and said he wants to fight Manny. Manny’s come out and said he wants to fight Conor. As I’ve stated publicly before, we’ve had conversations.

“That is a fight that we’re definitely going to make because both fighters want it, and there seems to be interest from the fans all around the world.”

However, McGregor is still under contract with the UFC and White could pose as an obstacle. The UFC president hasn’t publicly expressed interest in scheduling a boxing match between McGregor and Pacquiao.

When McGregor unleashed a slew of tweets discussing fights that never came to fruition in September despite being retired, White threatened to sue Pacquiao and Paradigm. Pacquiao hasn’t fought since his split decision with Keith Thurman in July 2019. UFC co-promoted McGregor’s boxing match with Floyd Mayweather.

