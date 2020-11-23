https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/marjorie-taylor-greene-named-certified-ballot-monitor-for-georgia-recount-audit-starting-tomorrow/

President @realDonaldTrump’s recount starts tomorrow here in Georgia. I am now a certified ballot monitor. We will be doing an audit checking signatures and doing a full recount! — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 24, 2020

Governor Brian Kemp:

“It’s important to note that this audit only looked at ballots, not the signatures on the absentee applications or the signatures on the ballot envelopes. The Georgians I have heard from are extremely concerned about this, so I encourage Secretary Raffensperger to consider addressing these concerns. It seems simple enough to conduct a sample audit of signatures on the absentee ballot envelopes and compare those to the signatures on applications and on file at the Secretary of State’s Office.

“This morning, the Secretary announced his support of strengthened photo ID requirements for absentee balloting. Voters casting their ballots in person must show photo ID, and we should consider applying that same standard to mail-in balloting. I have heard from many members of the General Assembly, and I appreciate their input and share their concerns. I look forward to working with Lt. Governor Duncan, Speaker Ralston, and members of both bodies to address the issues that have been raised over the last few weeks.

MTG today on Newsmax…

“I want to see the loophole closed to stop Democrat activists from all over the country from moving to Georgia,” @mtgreenee tells Newsmax TV. “I do not believe Georgia voted for Joe Biden.” https://t.co/6psrdum0kI pic.twitter.com/qTVmRRWezo — Newsmax (@newsmax) November 23, 2020

Thanks for letting me know! You’ll be one of the first that @Georgia_AG Chris Carr prosecutes. 👍 https://t.co/CWHrbzBaW2 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 23, 2020

If we lose the integrity of our elections, we lose our republic. Americans demand:

👉Free & fair elections

👉Honest counts of legal ballots

👉Serious investigations of fraud We need to match absentee ballot envelope signatures with those on file with voter registrations in GA! pic.twitter.com/mVtzoZ5oyT — Rep. Jody Hice (@CongressmanHice) November 23, 2020

