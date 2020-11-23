http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ziLS_ryUYeU/

Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA) said Monday on MSNBC that the Democrats “should send a message across the world” by investigating President Donald Trump.

According to Waters, what he has “done in the four years that he has served as president” should be the goal of such an investigation.

Waters said, “Well, I certainly would support investigating the president of the United States. What he has done in the four years that he has served as president is simply unconscionable, I think criminal in some cases. He’s placed this country in danger. And the president of the United States is supposed to be about making sure that the country is safe and secure, and he has done everything possible to undermine our democracy. I don’t think that can be overlooked.”

She added, “I don’t know what Biden would do. I know Biden wants to move on. He does not want to be bogged down in investigations, but I think that the president of the United States should be investigated. And we should send a message across the world that we will not tolerate the undermining of our democracy in the way this president has done. So again, I don’t know what President-elect Biden would do, but I certainly would support investigating the president.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

