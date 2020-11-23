https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/527265-michigan-ag-warns-on-election-fraud-claims-a-false-claim-of-criminal

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (D) warned on Monday that a false claim of criminal activity, including election fraud, is itself a crime.

Through a tweet, Nessel responded to former state Sen. Patrick Colbeck’s (R) comments during a Michigan Board of Canvassers meeting that ended with the state’s election results being certified.

Colbeck faced questions during the meeting about whether he had brought his allegations of voter fraud to the state attorney general.

Nessel confirmed in her Twitter thread that Colbeck “has never made a complaint of election fraud” to the Michigan attorney general’s office.

“If he had, we would have fully investigated said claim,” she said.

“Colbeck’s assertions aside, intentionally making a false claim of criminal activity to law enforcement is itself a crime,” Nessel continued. “It’s been my experience that is often the reason certain reports are not made.”

During Monday’s meeting, Julie Matuzak, a Clinton Township Democrat who has served on the Board of Canvassers for 10 years, asked Colbeck, “If you’re alleging fraud in this election, have you taken it to the attorney general – your evidence?”

“I’ve submitted my affidavits to lawyers and we’ve moved it up the chain that way,” the former state senator responded, adding “I can submit it to anybody you’d like me to submit it to.”

“If there is an accusation of fraud, this board is not equipped nor authorized to investigate fraud,” Matuzak said. “It should appropriately be sent to the attorney general’s office. I encourage you to do that.”

Later in the meeting, the Michigan State Board of Canvassers certified the election results showing President-elect Joe BidenJoe BidenBiden to nominate Linda Thomas-Greenfield for UN ambassador: reports Scranton dedicates ‘Joe Biden Way’ to honor president-elect Kasich: Republicans ‘either in complete lockstep’ or ‘afraid’ of Trump MORE defeated President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden to nominate Linda Thomas-Greenfield for UN ambassador: reports Scranton dedicates ‘Joe Biden Way’ to honor president-elect Kasich: Republicans ‘either in complete lockstep’ or ‘afraid’ of Trump MORE in the state.

The president-elect had a more than 150,000-vote advantage in Michigan, but Trump and his campaign have challenged the results with claims of fraud that have not been substantiated.

